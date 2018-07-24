Home News Just In: 15 APC senators defect to PDP
Just In: 15 APC senators defect to PDP
Fifteen Nigerian senators defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress party on Tuesday, leaving it with minority in the upper house of parliament, an aide to the Senate president said on Twitter.

Senate President Bukola Saraki said 15 senators had “decamped”, without giving details

A faction of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ruling party said this month it no longer supported his government.

The Senators include Sen. Tejouso, Sen. Shaaba Lafiaaji, Sen. Barnabas Gemade, Sen. Dino Melaye. Sen. Shittu, Sen. Rafiu, Sen. Shitu Ubali, Sen. Isa Misau, Sen. Hunkuyi, Sen. Monsurat, Sen. Danbaba, Sen. Nafada, Sen. Nazif, Sen. Kwankwaso.

 

Details Later

