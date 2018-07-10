Kaduna police command urge extra vigilance ahead Zakzaky’s trial tomorrow

The Kaduna State Police Command wishes to notify the general public to exercise more security consciousness as they go about their daily chores and other lawful businesses by being extra vigilant of their environment, persons around them, activities of suspicious persons etc so as to prevent miscreants disturbing the peace of the State.

Members of the public should note that the ban on all forms of processions/demonstrations in Kaduna State is still in inforce. The Police will not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group of persons who deliberately attempt to violate the ban.

In view of the Court Trial of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky on Wednesday 11th July, 2018, the peace loving and law abiding people of Kaduna State is to note that adequate security has been put in place for hitch-free court appearance. Therefore, the public is advised to remain calm and not to be apprehensive where they observe unusual number of security personnel in town.

As part of the strategy put in place for a smooth process of the court trial, there will be traffic diversion in the following areas: Independence way, Bida Road, All roads leading to Ibrahim Taiwo Road.

The Kaduna State Police Command uses this medium to call on the general public to report suspicious activities or persons around them to the nearest security agency. In this regard, Police Emergency Numbers: 07039675856 and 08075391105 can be reached in case of any distress/emergency.

