Kano State House of Assembly has impeached its Speaker, Abdullahi Ata over allegations of Corruption and late coming.

However, it returned the immediate past speaker, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, as the new Speaker of the Assembly.

The 40-member Assembly resumed this Monday from a two-month recess, during which the legislators hatched the impeachment plan.

Details later…..

