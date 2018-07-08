Home Business Katsina empowers 187 farmers in 17 LGAs
Katsina empowers 187 farmers in 17 LGAs
Katsina empowers 187 farmers in 17 LGAs

Katsina empowers 187 farmers in 17 LGAs

One hundred and eighty seven Farmers selected from seventeen local government areas in Katsina state have been empowered in an Agriculture incentives programme organised by the state government in collaboration with Climate Change Adaptation And Agric business Support Programme .

Each Farmer took home two work Bulls, one Ox cart and a set Plough.

The organisations said the essence of the programme was to encourage Youths to be more actively involved in Agriculture productivity. They added that it would help reduce the number of unemployed Youth in the Country.

