Katsina govt leases Shanghai Initiative facility to Dangote group

Katsina state Government has leased the Katsina Shanghai Initiative facilities to the Dangote group, as parts of its steps towards boosting the Economy status of the state.The Katsina Shanghai which is located at Makers in Dutsin-ma local government area will expected to serve as an International Agricultural Research Institute especially for the West Africa sub region.

Speaking on the partnership, governor Aminu Bello Masari hinted that the Dangote group is also expected to cultivate up to ten thousands hectares of farm land for Tomatoes production and Processing around the seemingly abundant Zobe Dam.

On his part, Africa’s richest man and chairman of the group, Aliko Dangote stated that the Dangote group will soon move to site and promised to embark on other services like out growers farmers support, Youth Agriculture empowerment and other Agricultural research related activities.

The Director General of the Katsina state Investment Promotion Agency, Ibrahim Jikamshi, who highlighted the benefits of the partnership, said that the Dangote Agricultural Research Institute will go along way in improving academic activities in tertiary Institutions especially within Katsina state.

