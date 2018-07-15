Kayode Fayemi wins Ekiti Governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Kayode Fayemi as the winner of the Ekiti governorship election.

APC’s candidate Fayemi polled 197,459 votes while his major contender from the People’s Democratic Party, Kolapo Olushola got 178,121 votes.

Fayemi won in 12 out of 16 local councils in the state.

Meanwhile, Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ekiti State, Prof. AbdulGany Raji says he is satisfied with the conduct of the governorship election. He dismissed allegations on the conduct, saying the election was free and fair.

