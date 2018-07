Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the Federal Government has finalised arrangements to checkmate armed bandit attacks in communities across Nigeria.

Osinbajo made this known when he paid a condolence visit to Sokoto state over the killing of over forty persons in Tabanni village, Rabah local government area of Sokoto state.

He said telecommunication gadgets will be provided in the villages to ensure prompt passage of information to security personnel.

