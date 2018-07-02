Home News Killings: Tambuwal calls for review of security apparatus
Killings: Tambuwal calls for review of security apparatus
News
Nigeria
0

Killings: Tambuwal calls for review of security apparatus

0
0
now viewing

Killings: Tambuwal calls for review of security apparatus

now playing

Insecurity: Clergyman faults approach of security chiefs

now playing

Nigerian govt not holding killer herdsmen to account - Amnesty

now playing

Put an end to killings in Plateau, NLC tells Buhari

now playing

Buhari vows to apprehend perpetrators of Plateau killings

now playing

Two killed, dozens injured as herdsmen invade Adamawa community

Image result for Killing: Tambuwal calls for review of security apparatusSokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider a review of the security apparatus in the country.

He joined other speakers at the National Executive Council meeting of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, shortly before declaring the meeting open.

The governor said the current security challenges in the country show the call for state police is justified.

The recent killing in Plateau State that claimed at least 200 lives has reechoed the need for the rejig of the security architecture of the country. Suspected armed herdsmen had last week attacked three local governments in Plateau, killing scores of people and living many seriously injured.

 

Related Posts

Insecurity: Clergyman faults approach of security chiefs

TVCN 0

Nigerian govt not holding killer herdsmen to account – Amnesty

TVCN 0

Put an end to killings in Plateau, NLC tells Buhari

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies