Killings: Tambuwal calls for review of security apparatus

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider a review of the security apparatus in the country.

He joined other speakers at the National Executive Council meeting of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, shortly before declaring the meeting open.

The governor said the current security challenges in the country show the call for state police is justified.

The recent killing in Plateau State that claimed at least 200 lives has reechoed the need for the rejig of the security architecture of the country. Suspected armed herdsmen had last week attacked three local governments in Plateau, killing scores of people and living many seriously injured.

Share this: Tweet



