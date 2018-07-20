Kimisese movement calls for inquiry into Southern Ijaw killings

An Organization which goes by the name “Kimisese Mass Movement for Good Governance” has issued a three-weeks ultimatum to the Bayelsa State Government to set up a panel of inquiry and launch an investigation into allegations of killings levelled against the Darlon Security Oil And Gas Company.

Mentioning casualties at a news conference in Yenagoa the organization also called on Bayelsans in the diaspora to lend their voices to the call to end the killings in Southern Ijaw Council Area.

Few days after the Bayelsa House Of Assembly Passed a resolution of calling on the State and Federal Government to intervene in killings reported in Southern Ijaw, this Organization, “Kimisese Mass Movement For Good Governance” Came up to give casualty statistics in the Local Government

Area .

“Kimisese Mass Movement For Good Governance” intervention of the state government and Bayelsans at home and in the diaspora.

The Organization laments the destruction of twelve houses in Korokorosei and persons sent on exile.

