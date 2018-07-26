Kwara APC members express support for Buhari as Abdulfatai hints of his exit

Kwara state Governor, AbdulFatah Ahmed has hinted of his imminent exit from the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Ilorin, the state capital, Ahmed said developments in the country have prompted the need to move on. He said the people of the state will determine his next political destination.

Two Senators and the six members of the house of representatives from Kwara state have dumped the APC for the PDP.

Artisans, motorcycle riders, market leaders and youths who attended the meeting asked the governor and Senate President Bukola Saraki to lead them out of the APC.

Governor Ahmed promised to heed their call and move to a party where their aspirations can be met.

Kwara APC members express support for Buhari

Some members of the All Progressives Congress have expressed their support for the re-election bid of president Mohammadu Buhari.

The members who held a rally round some streets in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, asked the president not to be worried by the gale of defection in the National Assembly.

They said the president is still loved by the masses whom they say will determine who wins the 2019 presidential election.

