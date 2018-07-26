Home News Kwara APC members express support for Buhari as Abdulfatai hints of his exit
Kwara APC members express support for Buhari as Abdulfatai hints of his exit
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Kwara APC members express support for Buhari as Abdulfatai hints of his exit

0
0
now viewing

Kwara APC members express support for Buhari as Abdulfatai hints of his exit

now playing

APC reacts to Governor Ortom's defection

now playing

APC retains Senate majority seats – Majority Leader

now playing

President Buhari restates commitment to democracy, wishes defectors well

now playing

33 APC Rep members defect to PDP, four to ADC

now playing

PDP looking for life after death - APC

Image result for Kwara governor hints of his exit from APCKwara state Governor, AbdulFatah Ahmed has hinted of his imminent exit from the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Ilorin, the state capital, Ahmed said developments in the country have prompted the need to move on. He said the people of the state will determine his next political destination.

Two Senators and the six members of the house of representatives from Kwara state have dumped the APC for the PDP.

Artisans, motorcycle riders, market leaders and youths who attended the meeting asked the governor and Senate President Bukola Saraki to lead them out of the APC.

Governor Ahmed promised to heed their call and move to a party where their aspirations can be met.

Kwara APC members express support for Buhari

Some members of the All Progressives Congress have expressed their support for the re-election bid of president Mohammadu Buhari.

The members who held a rally round some streets in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, asked the president not to be worried by the gale of defection in the National Assembly.

They said the president is still loved by the masses whom they say will determine who wins the 2019 presidential election.

Related Posts

APC reacts to Governor Ortom’s defection

TVCN 0

APC retains Senate majority seats – Majority Leader

TVCN 1

President Buhari restates commitment to democracy, wishes defectors well

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies