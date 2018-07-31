Home News Kwara APC rejects dissolution of party executives
Kwara APC rejects dissolution of party executives
The All Progressives Congress in Kwara State has rejected the dissolution of the party executive council at the ward, local government and state levels describing it as unlawful, null and void.

Publicity Secretary of the dissolved Kwara APC council, Sulyman Buhari insists that the Adams Oshiomole–led National Working Committee erred.

He describes the purported dissolution as unwarranted and illegal.

The APC National Working Committee on Monday, dissolved the Kwara State Executive of the party. The party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and its National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni announced this after a meeting of the NWC in Abuja.

