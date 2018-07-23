Kwara state farmers to benefit from 1 billion naira CBN agric loan

1,250 farmers in Kwara state are to benefit from the 1 billion naira loan obtained by the state government from the Central Bank of Nigeria for production of rice, maize, soyabeans and cassava.

The Kwara state commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Adegoke Bamidele disclosed this at the flag-off of the Kwara State/CBN 2018 Anchor Borrowers programme and capacity building training for the benefiting farmers.

He urged the benefiting farmers to make judicious use of the loan so that others can also benefit from subsequent ones.

Bamidele also asked the beneficiaries to be conscious of their responsibilities to abide by the rules and ensure that all loan conditions are strictly followed.

The farmers were drawn from the 16 local government areas of the state.

