Lacazette scores twice as Arsenal thrash PSG 5-1

Image result for Lacazette scores twice as Arsenal thrash Paris St-Germain 5-1Substitute Alexandre Lacazette scored twice as Arsenal thumped Paris St-Germain 5-1 in Singapore.

Mesut Ozil, who quit international football after the World Cup, captained the Gunners and stroked in the opener, while Rob Holding headed in the fourth and Eddie Nketiah scored the fifth.

Christopher Nkunku had briefly levelled for PSG with a second-half penalty.

New Gunners manager Unai Emery says he wants “five captains” in his team this season and handed the armband to midfielder Ozil on this occasion.

Ozil cited “racism and disrespect” over his Turkish roots in his decision to call time on his Germany career but repaid his club manager’s faith by converting from Aubameyang’s cutback.

 

