Lagos DPR seals illegal storage facility

The Lagos zone of the Department of Petroleum Resources has sealed off illegal depots and distribution points for petroleum products around Oregun Ikeja area of the state.

The enforcement team said this will be a continuous exercise, warning perpetrators of such act to desist or face the full wrath of the law.

This is not a refinery, fuel depot neither is it a filling station, but as you can see loading and trans loading of products is the business around this locality.

Officials of the department of petroleum resources, lagos zone in collaboration with men of the Nigeria security and civil defence corp stormed the area in the early hours of the day.

Speaking to newsmen, they pointed that these product dealers have no licence to carry out this operations hence their activity remains illegal.

From one point to another, trucks and drums loaded with adulterated products particularly diesel and operators of illegal depot were seen hanging around.

The DPR wants Nigerians to shun illegal distributors of petroleum products to avert continuous damage of engines and diesel powered equipment.

