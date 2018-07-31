Lagos High court dismisses “no case submission” suit by Orji Uzor Kalu

A federal high court sitting in Lagos has dismissed the “no case submission” suit filed by former governor of Abia state Orji Uzor Kalu.

Justice Mohammed Idris says the former Governor has a case to answer and must enter his defence in the case instituted against him by the economic and financial crimes commission.

Kalu is being prosecuted on a 39 count charge of fraud to the tune of about 3.2 billion Naira.

The matter has been adjourned till September 10th when the former Governor is expected to open his defence.

Share this: Tweet



