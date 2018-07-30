Home News Lai Mohammed calls for dissolution of Kwara APC Exco
Lai Mohammed calls for dissolution of Kwara APC Exco
Image result for Lai Mohammed calls for dissolution of Kwara APC ExcoThe minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has called for the dissolution of the leadership of Kwara chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for alleged anti-party activities.

He also wants those who secured appointments under the leadership to resign with immediate effect.

The minister told journalists in his hometown in the state that the entire state executive members have signified intention to leave, and so the national leadership need not waste time in recognising another faction led by Bashir Bolarinwa.

