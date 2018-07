The bad state of currency notes in Nigeria has caught the attention of federal lawmakers.

The legislators want the Central Bank of Nigeria to begin the immediate withdrawal of mutilated naira notes from banks across the nation.

This follows the adoption of a motion on the need to probe the sale of mint naira notes and sources of black-marketing of the naira moved by Adekoya Abdulmajid.

He wonders why mutilated notes are given in banks but new notes displayed for sale in open markets.

