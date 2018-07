Lagosians have been tasked to get their Permanent Voter Cards ahead the 2019 General election in order to make their voices heard.

The special adviser to the Lagos State Governor on civic engagement, Benjamin Olabinjo said the PVC is the only instrument that can guarantee the peoples participation in the coming election.

He joined representatives from the 57 different LGs and LCDAs at a campaign rally with the theme ‘YOUR PVC YOUR POWER’ to create an awareness on the need to get the PVC.

