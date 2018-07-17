Home Football LMC postpones league resumption indefinitely
Image result for LMC postpones league resumption indefinitelyThe League Management Company (LMC) have announced an indefinite suspension of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) which was scheduled to resume from the World Cup break on the 18th of July .

Salihu Abubakar LMC’s Chief Operating Officer,in a letter informed the participating 20 clubs of the decision attributing the suspension of the league to prevailing adverse circumstances in the administration of football in the country.

The letter further explained that a major partner of the LMC has requested for the suspension of the execution of the contract as a result of the on-going challenges in national football administration.

