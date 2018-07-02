Low currency inflow weakens naira at I & E window

The value of the naira at the Nigeria Autonomus Foreign Exchange market weakens as inflow from the window dropped to $796.02 million.

The NAFEX had seen an inflow of $1.29 billion.

Acting Director, corporate communications at the CBN, Isaac Okorafor, said the sum of $318.73million sold was for companies in the raw materials, agricultural, airline and petroleum industries.

Okorafor reiterated the CBN’s commitment to ensuring that all the sectors continue to enjoy access to the foreign exchange required for their business concerns.

Share this: Tweet



