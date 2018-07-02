Home Entertainment Macron’s visit: Lagos announces traffic diversion in Alausa, Ikeja axis
Ahead of the historic visit of the President of France, Emmanuel Macron to Lagos, the State Government on Sunday announced that there would be traffic diversion and restricted movement from 12 noon to 12 midnight on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 around the Alausa, African Shrine/Agidingbi axis.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Taiwo Salaam in a statement appealed for the understanding of residents, urging motorists to make use of alternative routes provided.

“While we regret the inconvenience that this might cause the public, especially those who live and work in the area, we appeal that you kindly bear with us during this period and make use of the alternative routes provided,”, Salaam said.

Macron is expected to be hosted by the State Government at the African Shrine on Tuesday.

