Malaria resulting in 50 Percent of deaths In Borno – WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that malaria is responsible for more than 50 percent recorded deaths in Borno state.

The state Coordinator, WHO in Borno, Dr Audu Musa made the statement during the flagging off of this year’s seasonal Malaria prevention campaign held at Farm Centre internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp , in Jere Local government area of Borno state.

Dr Musa said the excercise which targets 1.1 million children between the age bracket of 3 months to less than five years commenced in 13 selected local government areas, including security compromised Ngala and Monguno local government areas of the state from 14th to 17th July this year.

Dr Musa added that WHO’s current data shows that children under the age of five are more vulnerable to malaria disease. He urged residents to avoid stagnant water in their surroundings, saying that such is a breeding ground for mosquitoes, the major carriers of malaria.

“Let us not allow any stagnant water around us to avoid breeding of mosquitoes, the carriers of malaria disease. We should also contribute in eradicating malaria by keeping our environments clean,” said the WHO coordinator in Borno.

Flagging off the 2018 seasonal Malaria Prevention campaign at Farm Centre internally Displaced Persons ( DPs) camp yesterday in Maiduguri, the Borno state Governor , Kashim Shettima, appreciated the untiring efforts of WHO to see that the programme of roll back malaria is successful in the state.

