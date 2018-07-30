Mali begins presidential vote count amid simmering insecurity

Malians are still waiting for the results of the presidential election to determine whether Ibrahim Boubacar Keita will get a second term.

Vote counting is already underway in the country where insecurity led to 644 voting stations to close and just under 4,000 to be disrupted.

Security has been high on the agenda for voters, especially in the north and centre of the country where jihadists operate.

Keita’s main rival, Soumaila Cisse, has pledged to restore peace across Mali.

Share this: Tweet



