Masari assures Corp members of adequate security

Two thousand three hundred graduates from various Tertiary Institutions have been posted to Katsina state for the mandatory one year National Youths Service Corp

Declaring the 2018 Batch ‘B’ NYSC Orientation Camp open, the Katsina state Governor, Aminu Masari said all have been put in place for a successful camping activities.

Governor Masari who spoke through his representative, the Special Adviser on Youths

Development, charges the newly posted Youth Corp members to contribute their quota towards the development of the state.

NYSC Mobile Court

In line with the provisions of the NYSC Act Cap 84 of 2004, a mobile Law Court has been

established for speedy trial of errant Youth Corp members within the Camp.

The Youth Corp members were advised to queue into the NYSC skills acquisition training for them to be self reliant after the service year.

Share this: Tweet



