A newly appointed number one Civil Servant for Katsina state has been sworn-in head by Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

He is Idris Usman Tuney whom before his appointment , was the permanent secretary of the state’s Ministry of finance.

While Swearing in the newly appointed Head of Civil Service, Governor Aminu Masari urged him to be more dedicated and upright in the discharge of his responsibilities.

