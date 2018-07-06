Home News Masari tasks public office holders on dedication to duty
Masari tasks public office holders on dedication to duty
Masari tasks public office holders on dedication to duty

Image result for Masari tasks public office holders on dedication to dutyKatsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has reminded public Office holders in the state of the need to be more mindful of the responsibility of the office they occupy.

The governor gave the charge while Commissioning a rural water project that was carried out by a non governmental organization.

TVC News Katsina Correspondent, Awwal Ibrahim reports that Masari restated his administration’s commitment towards providing potable water especially in rural communities across the state. Masari believed that  the provision of potable water will go a long way in addressing some health challenges.

The member representing the local government in the state House of Assembly Aliyu Sabi’u Muduru commends the Masari administration for what it has done for the people in Mani LGA.

State government officials sheds more light on the state government activities, especially on water supply and infrastructure development.

The Community leaders promised to properly maintain and make judicious use of the facility.

 

