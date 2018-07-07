Masari urges health unions to work together

Katisna State governor, Aminu Masari has called on all unions in the Health Sector to team up to ensure development in the Country.

This was part of the discussions during the National executive council meeting of the National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria, held in Katsina.

TVC News Katsina Correspondent, Awwal Ibrahim reports that participants at the meeting are expected to discuss on how to find lasting solutions to professional rivalry in the Health Sector of the Country.

Masari insists that it is high time labour unions worked harmoniously towards the general development of the Country.

The theme for this year’s national executive council meeting of the Resident Doctors is’ Inter and Intra Professional Rivalry: Finding a lasting solution’.

The Representative of the Minister of Health called for mutual respect amongst workers. Other Speakers at the occasion call for collective efforts towards improving the health sector.

The President of the Association, warns that the Rivalry is a challenge to the development of the health sector in Nigeria.

The National President of the Nigeria Medical Association represented by its second Vice Chairman, Efem Enang thanked president Muhammadu Buhari for signing to the Residency training Bill into Law.

Participants hoped that the outcome of the meeting would serve as a turning point in addressing problems associated with inter and Intra Professional Rivalry in the Health Sector.

