Mauritania set to take on Flying Eagles in Agege

Mauritania trained at the Agege township stadium on Friday ahead of Saturday’s final African Under-20 Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Flying Eagles in Lagos.

The team trained under light rain as they prepare to cause another upset after eliminating Morocco and Guinea in the earlier rounds.

The first leg in Mauritania ended 1-1 last week with the overall winners after Saturday’s game advancing to the final tournament in Niger next year.

The Mauritanians believe they have what it takes to go all the way.

