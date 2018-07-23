Miyetti Allah group promises to cooperate with hosts to end insecurity

South East, South South members of Miyetti Allah cattle breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) have promised to co-operate with their host communities to end insecurity that involves farmers and herdsmen clashes in the zones.

The disclosure was made at a stakeholders meeting in Awka.

Representatives of the group from south- east and south- south who converged, resolved to provide solution that would secure their territory from invasion.

The group vowed to co-operate with the host communities to end the senseless killings of innocent Nigerians, by making itself available for security services and seeking inclusion in local vigilante groups.

Share this: Tweet



