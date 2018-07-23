Home News Miyetti Allah group promises to cooperate with hosts to end insecurity
Miyetti Allah group promises to cooperate with hosts to end insecurity
News
Nigeria
0

Miyetti Allah group promises to cooperate with hosts to end insecurity

0
0
now viewing

Miyetti Allah group promises to cooperate with hosts to end insecurity

now playing

Boko Haram terrorists kill soldiers in Yobe ambush

now playing

Suicide bomber kills seven in early morning mosque attack in Borno

Libya-Coastguard-TVCNews
now playing

Libya stops Nigerians, other migrants from crossing to Europe

now playing

PDP looking for life after death - APC

now playing

Dangling juicy carrots won't help - R-APC

South East, South South members of Miyetti Allah cattle breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) have promised to co-operate with their host communities to end insecurity that involves farmers and herdsmen clashes in the zones.

The disclosure was made at a stakeholders meeting in Awka.

Representatives of the group from south- east and south- south who converged, resolved to provide solution that would secure their territory from invasion.

The group vowed to co-operate with the host communities to end the senseless killings of innocent Nigerians, by making itself available for security services and seeking inclusion in local vigilante groups.

Related Posts

Boko Haram terrorists kill soldiers in Yobe ambush

TVCN 0

Suicide bomber kills seven in early morning mosque attack in Borno

TVCN 0
Libya-Coastguard-TVCNews

Libya stops Nigerians, other migrants from crossing to Europe

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies