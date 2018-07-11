MNJTF Commander visits sectors, pay tribute to fallen heroes

The Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force ( MNJTF) Major General Lucky Irabor has visited sectors under the Task Force, spread across Cameroon, Niger Republic and Nigeria to comiserate with wounded soldiers and the families of personnel who were killed in Action during the recent Operation AMNI FAKAT.

Speaking at Baga, Diffa and Mora, respectively, Major General Lucky Irabor reiterated the operational objective of Operation AMNI FAKAT; which was to close – in on Boko Haram terrorists and deny them freedom of action, opportunity to regroup and ultimately rout them in their hide outs. He noted that to a remarkable extent those objectives have been met, as the capture of Gashigar, Metele and Arege clearly indicates. He added, however, that minor threats still linger and urged troops to remain focused, alert and ready to deal with any emergency.

Presenting compensation to wounded officers and soldiers and Next of kin of personnel who paid the supreme price, the Force Commander stated that the offer were not payment for injuries sustained or lives lost, but token of appreciation for sacrifices made for peace in the Lake Chad Basin. He urged the bereaved families not to be down cast, but trust that the contributions of their loved ones will not be in vain. The Force Commander also laid wreath in honour of the fallen heroes.

Major General Irabor thanked political authorities and Chiefs of Defence Staff of Troops Contributing Countries for their continued support to the Multinational Joint Task Force, assuring that the Force was on course to achieving its mandate of eliminating Boko Haram terrorism from the Lake Chad Basin.

Share this: Tweet



