Mobile policemen protest non payment of allowances in Maiduguri

Nigerian Police officers are on a protest march and have barricaded the highway leading to the Borno State police command headquaters.

Our correspondent has gathered that the protest march is due to unpaid special duty allowances for a period of about five months.

The police officers are said to have been deployed to Borno State from various units across Nigeria to help in the fight against insurgency.

The Borno State commissioner of police, Damian Chukwu says efforts are being made to pacify the protesting officers.

He said the delay in payments of the outstanding entitlements was due to the delay in the signing of the 2018 budget.

