Moghalu frowns at executive-legislative frosty relations

Former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, who has chosen to run for presidency in the 2019 election believes the relations between the executive and the parliament can be better managed.

The aspirant of the Young Progressive Party in a town hall meeting in Abuja, frowned at the state of relations between the federal government and the national assembly which he views as frosty.

He says pragmatic leadership that would engender cohesion is what the country requires.

