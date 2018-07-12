Home Business Mota-Engil Africa signs $1.8b J-Venture with Nigeria
Mota-Engil Africa signs $1.8b J-Venture with Nigeria
Business
International
0

Mota-Engil Africa signs $1.8b J-Venture with Nigeria

0
0
now viewing

Mota-Engil Africa signs $1.8b J-Venture with Nigeria

Image result for Mota-Engil AfricaPortuguese construction company, Mota-Engil Africa has signed a $1.8 billion joint venture agreement with Nigeria.

Chief Executive Officer of Mota’s Africa Unit, Manuel Antonio Mota said the time to enter Nigeria is now because of the higher demand for building projects as increase in oil prices bolsters the country’s revenue.

Under the new venture, Mota-Engil will hold 51 percent in the venture while Shoreline Group, an independent Nigerian oil producer, will hold 49 % stake.

Mota-Engil Africa is no longer focusing on selling shares in an initial public offering, following a failed attempt in 2014 due to bad market conditions.

 

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies