A factional Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State, Bayo Dayo, has described his expulsion from the party as illegal.Dayo said he was yet to be formally notified of his expulsion by the National headquarters of the party and that he had the right to remain the leader of the party in the state based on his track records.

He argued that the party did not follow due process in expelling him and others, as none of them had violated any rules.

Share this: Tweet