Myanmar not conducive for repatriation of Rohingya refugees – Investigator

The U.N. Myanmar investigator said on Sunday (July 8) that conditions in Myanmar were not conducive for the repatriation of Rohingya refugees.

Yanghee Lee spoke at a news conference in Dhaka on the situation of human rights of the Rohingya crisis, dismissing concerns that recognising Rohingyas as refugees would not allow them to repatriate.

Muslim Rohingya continue to flee Myanmar’s Rakhine state, many testifying about violence, persecution, killings and burning of their homes by soldiers and Buddhists.

So far this year, 11,432 Rohingya have reached Bangladesh, where more than 700,000 have fled since an August military crackdown in Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state.

