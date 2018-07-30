Home Business NACCIMA urges FG to sign Continental Free Trade Area Agreement
NACCIMA urges FG to sign Continental Free Trade Area Agreement
Business
International
News
Nigeria
0

NACCIMA urges FG to sign Continental Free Trade Area Agreement

0
0
now viewing

NACCIMA urges FG to sign Continental Free Trade Area Agreement

now playing

NACCIMA urges FG to sign deal to make economy competitive

now playing

NACCIMA urges FG to promote free market economy

now playing

NACCIMA reiterates commitment to improving commerce

now playing

NAWORG seeks support for women

Image result for NACCIMA urges FG to Continental Free Trade Area AgreementNigerian association of chambers of commerce, industry, mines and Agriculture has called on the federal government to immediately sign the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement, AFCTFA to make the economy more competitive.

This formed party of the discussions at a press conference put together by the association in lagos.

Details in this report.
This is a regular gathering put together by the arrow heads of the Nigerian association of chambers of commerce, industry, mines and agriculture to assess economic issues and performance of the federal and states government in relation to the economy.

Related Posts

NACCIMA urges FG to sign deal to make economy competitive

TVCN 0

NACCIMA urges FG to promote free market economy

TVCN 0

NACCIMA reiterates commitment to improving commerce

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies