NACCIMA urges FG to sign Continental Free Trade Area Agreement

Nigerian association of chambers of commerce, industry, mines and Agriculture has called on the federal government to immediately sign the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement, AFCTFA to make the economy more competitive.

This formed party of the discussions at a press conference put together by the association in lagos.

Details in this report.

This is a regular gathering put together by the arrow heads of the Nigerian association of chambers of commerce, industry, mines and agriculture to assess economic issues and performance of the federal and states government in relation to the economy.

