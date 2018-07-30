NACCIMA urges FG to sign deal to make economy competitive

National president of Nigerian Association of Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA, Iyalode Alaba Lawson touched on the present economic indicators, policies of government, unemployment rate and most importantly the controversial Africa continental free trade area agreement.

Proper implementation of the 2018 budget was also a topic of discuss at the gathering, NACCIMA wants government to focus on capital projects that will impact positively on a large number of citizens.

NACCIMA commended government on the establishment of a new carrier but stressed that there must be transparency in the process of the choice of those been considered as strategic partners.

