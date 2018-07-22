Home News NAN to embark on strike over poor welfare, others
NAN to embark on strike over poor welfare, others
News
Nigeria
0

NAN to embark on strike over poor welfare, others

0
0
now viewing

NAN to embark on strike over poor welfare, others

now playing

BREAKING: Senator Adeleke emerges Osun PDP Gov Candidate

now playing

Only unity can solve Nigeria's challenges, says Bafarawa

now playing

Nigerian Airforce graduates combat ready Pilots

now playing

Aregbesola's Chief of Staff, Gboyega Oyetola wins Osun APC Guber ticket

now playing

Two die in Lagos as train rams into parked bus

The staff of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has concluded plans to embark on a three-day warning strike that will commence minute after midnight ofWednesday July 25, 2018.

In a press statement signed by the the three unions, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Employees (AUPCTRE) and the Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), representing members of staff had earlier written the Management given them a seven-day notice to address the union demands.

The union’s demands include implementation of condition of service that was last reviewed 16 years ago, payment of promotion arrears for 2012, and 2017 and payment of shortfall of promotion arrears of 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Others are payment of DTA and hotel allowances to staff that left their base to write the 2018 Promotion Examination in Lagos and Abuja and payment of repatriation allowances of foreign correspondents.

Also in the demands of the union are training of staff to enhance efficiency and effectiveness, payment of overtime arrears for drivers and arrears of Transportation Allowance for staff of editorialdepartment.

The staff of the agency will down tools on July 25 midnight if their demands were not met.

Related Posts

BREAKING: Senator Adeleke emerges Osun PDP Gov Candidate

TVCN 0

Only unity can solve Nigeria’s challenges, says Bafarawa

TVCN 0

Nigerian Airforce graduates combat ready Pilots

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies