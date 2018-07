As the 2019 governorship elections draw closer, the Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Silas Agara has vowed to continue with the polices of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-makura.

The deputy governor disclosed this while speaking with newsmen on the preparation of his gubernatorial ambition in the state.

He says he has been part of the Al-makura led administration and believes in the continuity of the administration’s blueprint.

