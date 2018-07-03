NASS sends revised Electoral Act to Buhari for assent

The National Assembly has sent an amendment to the electoral act to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

The bill had a section which reordered the sequence of polls ahead of the 2019 elections. The President initially refused to sign the amendment to the act which was sent to him.

After he ejected bill, the national assembly introduced another one to amend the act.

The president explained that amending section 25 of the electoral act would infringe on the right of the Independent National Electoral Commission to organise, undertake and supervise elections.

