Home News NASS sends revised Electoral Act to Buhari for assent
NASS sends revised Electoral Act to Buhari for assent
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

NASS sends revised Electoral Act to Buhari for assent

0
0
now viewing

NASS sends revised Electoral Act to Buhari for assent

now playing

Buhari to hold talks with French President Macron in Abuja

now playing

TVC News' Education reporter, Sharon Ijasan wins humanitarian reporting award

now playing

Death toll in deadly Lagos tanker fire rises to 12

now playing

Court grants ex-NSA Dasuki N200m bail

now playing

Boko Haram terrorists surrender to troops in Borno

Image result for NASS sends revised Electoral Bill to Buhari for assentThe National Assembly has sent an amendment to the electoral act to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

The bill had a section which reordered the sequence of polls ahead of the 2019 elections. The President initially refused to sign the amendment to the act which was sent to him.

After he ejected bill, the national assembly introduced another one to amend the act.

The president explained that amending section 25 of the electoral act would infringe on the right of the Independent National Electoral Commission to organise, undertake and supervise elections.

Related Posts

Buhari to hold talks with French President Macron in Abuja

TVCN 0

TVC News’ Education reporter, Sharon Ijasan wins humanitarian reporting award

TVCN 0

Death toll in deadly Lagos tanker fire rises to 12

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies