National progress is possible after Mugabe – Zimbabwean youths

Zimbabweans will go to the polls on Monday, as young voters hope the first election without Robert Mugabe, will mark a change in the country’s progress.

The contest pits Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former Mugabe deputy, against Nelson Chamisa, a lawyer and part-time preacher who is appealing for votes from the young generation.

More than 40 percent of Zimbabwe’s registered voters are under 35 and unemployment is estimated at over 90 percent.

Fadzayi Mahere, a law lecturer running for parliament as an independent, says the absence of Mugabe, who led Zimbabwe since independence in 1980, has shown young people that change is possible.

