NFF leadership tussle: Jos high court adjourns case till August 1

The suspense that has been experienced in the leadership tussle rocking Nigeria Football Federation is bound to continue, as the Jos High Court adjourned till August 1st hearing in the case between the warring groups for control of the body’s executive committee and presidency.

While Nigerian football followers have expected the court to make a decisive ruling on the tussle between Amaju Pinnick and Chris Giwa, the Federal High Court in Jos rose till August 1st for further hearing of the case.

