NFF to hand Carl Ikeme Super Eagles role

The Nigeria Football Federation will offer retired Super Eagles’ goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, a coaching job as a goalkeeper trainer and then offer him a role in the technical crew of the Senior National Football Team.

According to a statement from the Nigeria Football Federation’s Communication department, signed by the General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, the Federation is in contact with Ikeme, who announced his retirement from the game last week Friday, with a view to training him as a goalkeeper coach.

