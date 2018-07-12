Home Business Nigeria calls on Int’l customers to pay electricity bills
Image result for Nigeria calls on Int'l electricity customers to pay billsThe Federal Government has called on international customers who receive electricity from Nigeria to either pay their bills or be disconnected. The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola said that the international customers, who pay for the power they receive from Nigeria in dollars are owing the country.

Fashola said government is working hard to ensure that the electricity debts by the country’s neighbours are cleared.

Nigeria currently sells power to the Republics of Togo, Niger and Benin, and classifies the West African countries as international customers.

