Nigeria external reserves dips by 0.30%

Nigeria external reserves dipped by 0.30% to current stands at $47.25 billion

Analyst attributed the decline in the reserves to uncertainty in the polity

Meanwhile, a look at the foreign exchange market showed that the Nigerian Naira further depreciated week-on-week against the US Dollar at the Investors & Exporters Forex Window by 0.19 percent

The local currency remained unchanged against the Dollar at the Bureau De Change segment and the parallel market at N357/$ and N360/$ respectively as Central Bank of Nigeria sustained its special intervention.

