Home Business Nigeria external reserves dips by 0.30%
Nigeria external reserves dips by 0.30%
Business
News
Nigeria
0

Nigeria external reserves dips by 0.30%

0
0
now viewing

Nigeria external reserves dips by 0.30%

now playing

CBN auctions first Chinese Yuan worth N3.6 Billion

now playing

Kwara APC rejects dissolution of party executives

now playing

Court stops swearing in of new Deputy Governor of Imo state.

now playing

Nigeria's economy projected to grow more slowly as investors hold off

now playing

EFCC to probe Governor Samuel Ortom

Nigeria external reserves dipped by 0.30% to current stands at $47.25 billion

Analyst attributed the decline in the reserves to uncertainty in the polity

Meanwhile, a look at the foreign exchange market showed that the Nigerian Naira further depreciated week-on-week against the US Dollar at the Investors & Exporters Forex Window by 0.19 percent

The local currency remained unchanged against the Dollar at the Bureau De Change segment and the parallel market at N357/$ and N360/$ respectively as Central Bank of Nigeria sustained its special intervention.

Related Posts

CBN auctions first Chinese Yuan worth N3.6 Billion

TVCN 0

Kwara APC rejects dissolution of party executives

TVCN 0

Court stops swearing in of new Deputy Governor of Imo state.

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies