Nigeria risk wrath of FIFA over NFF leadership row

The President of the world body,Gianni Infantino has warned that Nigeria risks a ban from international football over the continued leadership tussle in the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF.

The Nigerian Supreme Court has sacked Amaju Pinnick as head of the NFF.

But Infantino said FIFA recognises only Pinnick as head of Nigerian football.

Infantino insists FIFA will not accept any form of interference in the running of football in any of its member-association.

