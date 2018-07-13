Home Football Nigeria risk wrath of FIFA over NFF leadership row
Nigeria risk wrath of FIFA over NFF leadership row
Football
International
Sports
0

Nigeria risk wrath of FIFA over NFF leadership row

0
0
now viewing

Nigeria risk wrath of FIFA over NFF leadership row

now playing

Supreme Court sets aside Pinnick's NFF Appeal ruling

now playing

ICPC inaugurates NFF’s ACTU unit, praises Federation

now playing

Analysts slam NFF for omitting Yekini, Keshi from Legends 11 list

now playing

FIFA president, Infantino visits Ambode

now playing

Football is life in Nigeria – FIFA president

Image result for NFF tussle: FIFA recognises Pinnick, warns Nigeria of banThe President of the world body,Gianni Infantino has warned that Nigeria risks a ban from international football over the continued leadership tussle in the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF.

The Nigerian Supreme Court has sacked Amaju Pinnick as head of the NFF.

But Infantino said FIFA recognises only Pinnick as head of Nigerian football.

Infantino insists FIFA will not accept any form of interference in the running of football in any of its member-association.

Related Posts

Supreme Court sets aside Pinnick’s NFF Appeal ruling

TVCN 0

ICPC inaugurates NFF’s ACTU unit, praises Federation

TVCN 0

Analysts slam NFF for omitting Yekini, Keshi from Legends 11 list

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies