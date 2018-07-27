Nigeria seeks sister nations’ support in tackling insecurity

The Nigerian government is advocating more cooperation from sister African countries in tackling security issues on the continent. President Muhammadu made the appeal in Jaji, Kaduna state at the graduation ceremony of senior course 40 at the armed forces command and staff college in Jaji, on Thursday.

He addressed security issues in the lake chad region, saying improved synergy is the best approach.

Tesem Akende reports that the participants, one hundred and eighty-two of them were drawn from across the Nigerian armed forces, and those of eleven African countries.

The graduation is unique, as it is coming after a review of the curriculum and they have enjoyed new courses on counter terrorism, and counter insurgency.

President Muhammadu Buhari who was the special guest of honour at the occasion, congratulated the officers who assembled on the 2nd of August upon completion of their course.

But his joy was the composition of students for the course. The president observed that nations across the world cannot afford to tackle security challenges in isolation and so having students from eleven African countries for the course was a thing of joy.

The President said issues around the lake chad basin would be addressed better with improved cooperation. He scored the college high, and hoped it would remain a fountain of military excellence.

