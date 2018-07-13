Nigeria targets $88b, 3m jobs from digital economy

The Nigerian government will continue to create an enabling environment for digital economy opportunities to become real.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah says, digital economy have been projected to generate $88 billion for the country and create three million jobs in the next three years.

While assuring investors of government’s commitment to establishing a winning partnership with them in the country’s ecosystem, Enelamah says technology sector accounts for nine per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

