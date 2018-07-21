Nigeria thrash Mauritania 5-0, qualify for 2019 AYC

The Paul Aigbogun’s side held Mauritania to a 1-1 draw a week ago in the first leg match of the fixture in Nouakchott.

Flying Eagles’ Wasiu Alalade put Nigeria in front with a well-taken shot in the 15th minute and, after a flurry of missed chances, the national under-20 male football side doubled their lead.

This was through Nafizi Yahaya in the 33rd minute, who went on to complete his brace with a cool finish after being one-on-one with the visiting goalkeeper in first half added time.

Aniekeme Okon scored the fourth goal in the 67th minute while the fifth goal came in the 90th minute through a penalty kick taken by Afeez Aremu.