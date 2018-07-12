Home Business Nigeria to conclude consultations before signing ACFTA – Official
Nigeria to conclude consultations before signing ACFTA – Official
Business
International
News
Nigeria
0

Nigeria to conclude consultations before signing ACFTA – Official

0
0
now viewing

Nigeria to conclude consultations before signing ACFTA – Official

now playing

NNPC, FAAC's rift will be resolved soon - Adeosun

now playing

FAAC meeting deadlock as Adeosun questions NNPC's remittance

now playing

FG saved N125bn via efficiency unit from 2016-2017

now playing

$462m: Senate summons Finance, Defence ministers, CBN gov, others

now playing

FAAC: Three tiers of govt get N647.3bn for February

Image result for Nigeria to conclude consultation before signing ACFTA - OfficialThe Nigerian Government said it will conclude ongoing consultations before signing the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement. This is against the backdrop of calls by South Africa urging Nigeria to sign the document.

Lara Afolayan reports that the Nigerian government has put in place a committee to review the Africa continental free trade agreement.

This follows the country’s refusal to sign the agreement earlier this year in Kigali the Rwandan Capital.

South Africa which was reluctant like Nigeria has only recently assented to that agreement.
The country now wants Nigeria to follow suit.

But the  Nigerian authorities maintain that for now consultations with stakeholders on the  agreement continue till the country is convinced of its benefits.

The Africa Export Import Bank on its part says it would finance inter African trade with twenty five billion dollars till the year 2025.

Nigeria’s fiscal authorities want development finance institutions in Africa to continue supporting countries like  in areas that promote trade and investment for more business growth in the continent.

Related Posts

NNPC, FAAC’s rift will be resolved soon – Adeosun

TVCN 0

FAAC meeting deadlock as Adeosun questions NNPC’s remittance

TVCN 0

FG saved N125bn via efficiency unit from 2016-2017

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies