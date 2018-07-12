Nigeria to conclude consultations before signing ACFTA – Official

The Nigerian Government said it will conclude ongoing consultations before signing the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement. This is against the backdrop of calls by South Africa urging Nigeria to sign the document.

Lara Afolayan reports that the Nigerian government has put in place a committee to review the Africa continental free trade agreement.

This follows the country’s refusal to sign the agreement earlier this year in Kigali the Rwandan Capital.

South Africa which was reluctant like Nigeria has only recently assented to that agreement.

The country now wants Nigeria to follow suit.

But the Nigerian authorities maintain that for now consultations with stakeholders on the agreement continue till the country is convinced of its benefits.

The Africa Export Import Bank on its part says it would finance inter African trade with twenty five billion dollars till the year 2025.

Nigeria’s fiscal authorities want development finance institutions in Africa to continue supporting countries like in areas that promote trade and investment for more business growth in the continent.

Share this: Tweet



